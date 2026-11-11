A Russian attack Ka-52 crashed: the crew may have been killed
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter crashed while repelling a nighttime UAV attack. The crew's deaths have not been officially confirmed.
A Ka-52 attack helicopter crashed in Russia, presumably together with its crew. The country’s aggressor-state “media” and Telegram channels reported this, UNN reports.
Details
According to preliminary data, the crash occurred while repelling a nighttime UAV attack. The crew is reportedly dead, although there is currently no official confirmation.
Additionally
The Ka-52 is a Russian combat reconnaissance and attack helicopter developed on the basis of the Soviet Ka-50 “Black Shark.
The helicopter has the following tactical and technical specifications:
- Crew: 2 people;
- Maximum speed: 300 km/h;
- Flight range: 1,100 km;
- Combat payload: 2,800 kg.
Recall
Soldiers of the 427th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade “Rarog” hit a Russian Mi-28 helicopter in the Belgorod region.