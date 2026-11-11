A Russian attack Ka-52 crashed: the crew may have been killed

A Ka-52 attack helicopter crashed in Russia, presumably together with its crew. The country’s aggressor-state “media” and Telegram channels reported this, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary data, the crash occurred while repelling a nighttime UAV attack. The crew is reportedly dead, although there is currently no official confirmation.

Additionally

The Ka-52 is a Russian combat reconnaissance and attack helicopter developed on the basis of the Soviet Ka-50 “Black Shark.

The helicopter has the following tactical and technical specifications:

Crew: 2 people;

Maximum speed: 300 km/h;

Flight range: 1,100 km;

Combat payload: 2,800 kg.

Recall

Soldiers of the 427th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade “Rarog” hit a Russian Mi-28 helicopter in the Belgorod region.