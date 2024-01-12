A radical transportation of thugs to Anti-Maidan: which of Groysman's associates heads the Vinnytsia Regional Council's working group that fulfills a political order

Last October, the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Council, Vyacheslav Sokolovyi, who was elected from the Ukrainian Strategy of Groysman (USG), "unexpectedly" became concerned about the death of fish in one of the lakes of the Ladyzhyn reservoir, and even created a working group on this issue. The idea was suggested to okolovyi by his fellow party member, also a member of the regional council from the USG, Ihor Khmil. Apparently, with their blessing, another deputy of the regional council from the USG, Serhiy Kryveshko, became the head of the working group, UNN writes.

Mr. Kryveshko is the owner of a trucking company, the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Association of Carriers, and a member of the Standing Committee on Education, Religion, Culture, Youth and Sports in the regional council.

Whether a carrier that is not even a member of the regional council's specialized commission is competent in environmental matters is a rhetorical question.

Buses for aunts, ice cream for children!

Oleh Lyashko's Radical Party became a political springboard for Kryveshko, who became a member of the Vinnytsia Regional Council in 2015. Less than a year later, he got into a high-profile political scandal when he refused to support a draft appeal regarding Ukrainian political prisoners at a meeting of the regional council's commission and even left the room, slamming the door.

This situation became a trigger, and Kryveshko was reminded of a very unpleasant page in his biography.

According to local media reports, Kryveshko was directly involved in the transportation of titushky to the Anti-Maidan during the Revolution of Dignity.

The radical himself, at that time, did not deny this fact - these were indeed his buses. But he constantly tried to emphasize that he allegedly did not know who, where, and why people were being transported by the vehicles that were rented from him.

Kryveshko took into account the mistakes of the past and the following year began to whiten the black spots of his past and "unexpectedly" became an ardent defender of the rights of ATO participants.

In February 2017, he personally came to a session of the Vinnytsia District Council and demanded that the deputies adopt a program to support one NGO of ATO participants for 100 thousand hryvnias.

It would seem that there is nothing wrong with this - the people who were the first to bear the brunt of Russia's covert aggression in eastern Ukraine in 2014 always deserve state support.

But then Kryveshko was unable to explain why the program was not designed for all ATO participants, but only for one NGO. The co-founders of which, by the way, at that time, by a strange coincidence, were registered in the village of Vinnytsia Khutory, where Kryveshko's company is located.

So, it all looked more like cynical PR on blood than a desire to really help combatants.

Kryveshko promoted himself not only on ATO participants, but also on children. In particular, at a holiday in a village in Vinnytsia region, he distributed sweet water and ice cream to children.

In 2019, Kryveshko, like some of his current colleagues from the USG, joined Igor Smeshko's party "Strength and Honor" and ran for the Verkhovna Rada in the early parliamentary elections. In the 12th electoral district, he received almost six thousand votes and took "honorable" fifth place.

Avoided fines in his wife's court

Last year, the company ATP Kryveshko was involved in a scandal with transportation tenders. Some carriers claimed that the terms of the tender were specifically written for the company of a member of the regional council from Groysman's party.

At the same time, it turned out that Ukrtransbezpeka had imposed two fines on ATP Kryveshko based on the results of the inspections, which the company successfully appealed to the Vinnytsia District Administrative Court.

And by a strange coincidence, Serhiy Kryveshko's wife, Iryna Kryveshko, is the chief of staff of the Vinnytsia District Administrative Court.

By the way, Kryveshko has also found a good job for his son. In 2020, Vladyslav Kryveshko became a deputy of the Vinnytsia District Council from Hroisman's Ukrainian Strategy, and later he was appointed starosta of the Vinnytsia-Khutir district.

Failed to live up to the high party trust

As for Kryveshko's activities as chairman of the aforementioned working group, the MP from Groysman tried to use them for personal PR.

In October last year, from the rostrum of the regional council, he began to talk about alleged persecution and obstruction of his activities. And he began to demand that the deputies should be accompanied by a special police unit KORD on their trips.

The fact that the working group was created solely for political purposes, and not to really understand the real causes of the fish deaths in the Ladyzhyn reservoir, was clear from the first days of its activity.

Now, following the reasoned conclusions of the environmentalists, the group is likely to hold its last meeting on January 16.

And then let Groysman's party organize a debriefing on why Kryveshko failed to fulfill his political task.