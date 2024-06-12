A production facility burned down in Volyn

A fire broke out at a production facility in Volyn region, and rescuers have extinguished it, the State Emergency Service in the region reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

Rescuers received a report of a fire at an enterprise in Volodymyrskyi district on June 12 at 13:27.

"Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the fire started in an outdoor sawdust storage facility, and the flames spread to the roof of a nearby building. The fire was localized at 14:05. The fire was eliminated at 15:26," the department reported on social media.

As indicated, 18 rescuers were working at the scene of the incident under the elevated call number, and 6 units of equipment were involved.

"There were no casualties. The cause of the fire is being investigated," the SES said.

