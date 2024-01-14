A petition to transfer St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv to the Catholic community has gained 25,000 signatures and will now be considered by the Cabinet of Ministers

A petition to the Cabinet of Ministers calling for the transfer of Kyiv's St. Nicholas Church to the Roman Catholic Church community has received the 25,000 votes necessary for consideration, UNN reports.

Details

Last October, a petition posted on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers calling for the transfer of St. Nicholas Church in the center of Kyiv to the religious community of the Roman Catholic Church (RCC) received the 25,000 votes necessary for consideration.

The Church of St. Nicholas in Kyiv is the only neo-Gothic building in the capital, the creation of the famous architect Horodetsky. During the Soviet era, the church was taken away from Catholics by the Bolsheviks, and in independent Ukraine it was never returned to its owners, the religious community - the petition reads.

It is also noted that the condition of the building is deteriorating, especially after the 2021 fire.

The applicants request that the religious organization "Religious Community of St. Nicholas Parish of the Kyiv-Zhytomyr Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church in Kyiv" be granted the transfer of the real estate - the building of the St. Nicholas Church (75 Velyka Vasylkivska St., Kyiv).

On November 7, 2023, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy announced that the Church of St. Nicholas in Kyiv would be transferred to the use of the RCC parish after the necessary changes to the legislation and the creation of the National House of Music.