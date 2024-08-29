A new explosion occurs at an oil depot in the rostov region of russia
Kyiv • UNN
A new explosion has occurred at an oil depot in the rostov region. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.
Details
In russia, a new explosion has occurred at an oil depot in the kamenskiy district of rostov region. According to preliminary information, the explosion was caused by a depressurization of the tank due to a fire at the oil refinery.
