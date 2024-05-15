A multi-storey building in Kherson was damaged in a morning strike by Russian Federation
Kyiv • UNN
This morning, Russian shelling damaged a high-rise building in Kherson, hitting the roof and elevator room, but none of the residents were injured.
This morning, Russian shelling damaged a multi-storey building in Kherson - the roof and elevator room, but none of the residents were injured, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, a multi-storey building in Kherson came under attack by Russian troops this morning.
Russian army attacks Kherson - RMA15.05.24, 09:31 • 42734 views
"The 'arrival' damaged the roof and the elevator room. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the townspeople," Prokudin said on Telegram.