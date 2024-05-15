A multi-storey building in Kherson was damaged in a morning strike by Russian Federation

This morning, Russian shelling damaged a multi-storey building in Kherson - the roof and elevator room, but none of the residents were injured, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, a multi-storey building in Kherson came under attack by Russian troops this morning.

Russian army attacks Kherson - RMA

"The 'arrival' damaged the roof and the elevator room. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the townspeople," Prokudin said on Telegram.