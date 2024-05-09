A monument to unidentified defenders at the memorial cemetery will be built in the form of a knight in armor

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
March 1, 11:59 AM • 62441 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 100492 views
March 1, 01:18 PM • 32250 views
04:47 PM • 43487 views
05:32 PM • 36447 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247018 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224013 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 210318 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 236168 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 223089 views
06:49 PM • 60318 views
05:32 PM • 36447 views
04:47 PM • 43487 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112237 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113180 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15530 views

The architects of the National Military Memorial Cemetery in Ukraine decided that the monument to the unknown defenders should look like a knight in armor, abandoning the more traditional image of an empty helmet.

Ukrainian architects are abandoning the traditional image of an empty helmet for monuments to unidentified defenders at the National Military Memorial Cemetery, replacing it with a symbol of knightly armor. This was stated by one of the architects of the National Military Memorial Cemetery  Serhiy Derbin during a discussion of the design of monuments and structures for the NMMC, a correspondent of UNN reports.

When the architects were looking for an image of an unidentified defender, we began to analyze history, historical heritage, and the Ukrainian historical myth. We realized that we needed to look for a timeless symbol that was found in the knightly armor that existed on the territory of Ukraine

- says Serhiy Derbin.

According to him, in the world tradition, an empty helmet is used to perpetuate the memory of unidentified defenders, but this symbol is biased because it was used by the Soviet Union.

There is the word "feat," and there is the word "hero." Now we see a problem when people say "hero of Ukraine" - it means an award or just a social status. That's why we started looking deeper and found chivalry. Knightly armor existed, worn by Cossacks, worn by hetmans, and so we decided that it would be interesting to create a sculpture. This is a sculptural art form that anyone can understand

- the architect emphasized.

According to him, the main thesis is that the foundation of the sculpture has a clear message: knights. Because all those who died are knights.

People say: "Give us an infantryman, an assault rifleman". There is a question of artistic image, sculpture and modern armor of a modern warrior. They don't look great, and we can talk about this separately, in monumental sculpture. Out of time, these images look perfect in sculpture. We need to create a metaphor. For example, when you make a monument to a musician, you draw a lyre, even though no one plays the lyre. But everyone realizes that it's a dead musician. It's the same here. We need to create a powerful image

- He added.

The National Military Memorial Cemetery has established standards for tombstones that allow only the state emblem, a photograph, personal data, a religious symbol, and the highest award of the defender at the time of burial to be placed on the monuments.

The military memorial cemetery is designed for 150 thousand burials: who can be buried there

Iryna Kolesnik

Society
ukraineUkraine

