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A magnitude 6 geomagnetic storm will hit Earth – NOAA warns of heightened activity through October 11

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

NOAA forecasts a storm of up to magnitude 6 on October 9 following a coronal mass ejection from the Sun. Heightened activity will continue through October 11.

A magnitude 6 geomagnetic storm will hit Earth – NOAA warns of heightened activity through October 11

On Friday, October 9, Earth is expected to experience a geomagnetic storm reaching 6 on the Kp index. Elevated geomagnetic activity may be observed over the next 3 days, although its intensity will vary. This is indicated by a forecast from the Space Weather Prediction Center of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), UNN reports.

Details

According to experts, the geomagnetic storm will be caused by a coronal mass ejection that occurred on the Sun on October 6.

The strongest geomagnetic disturbances are forecast for the evening of October 9. The Kp index is expected to reach 6, corresponding to a moderate G2-level geomagnetic storm.

How long will the geomagnetic storm last

According to the NOAA forecast, geomagnetic activity in the coming days will be as follows:

- October 9 – up to 6, a G2-level geomagnetic storm.

- October 10 – up to 4, elevated geomagnetic activity.

- October 11 – up to 5, a weak G1-level geomagnetic storm is possible.

How a geomagnetic storm may affect people and technology

Geomagnetic storms can cause disruptions in high-frequency radio communications, affect satellite systems, and place additional strain on energy infrastructure.

At the same time, there is currently insufficient convincing scientific evidence that geomagnetic storms directly cause migraines, fluctuations in blood pressure, or worsened well-being in most people.

People who feel unwell should maintain their usual sleep schedule, ensure adequate water intake, and manage any existing conditions. In the event of pronounced symptoms, they should consult a doctor.

Red aurora over Japan indicates powerful solar storms - study26.05.26, 20:11 • 9109 views

Stepan Haftko

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