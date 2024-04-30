A large-scale forest fire has broken out in Buryatia: the fire has already reached the capital, evacuation has been announced
Kyiv • UNN
More than 100 hectares of forest are burning in Buryatia, and due to hurricane-force winds, the fires have reached the capital and spread to buildings in the suburbs, threatening residential areas, despite authorities' claims that non-residential buildings have not been affected.
More than 100 hectares of forest are on fire in Buryatia, a part of the Russian Federation. Due to hurricane-force winds, the fire reached the capital and then spread to buildings in the suburbs, UNN reports with reference to the Baza Telegram channel.
Local residents write that the fire has engulfed residential buildings. However, the city authorities assure that non-residential buildings are burning and there is a threat of fire spreading to residential buildings, Baza reports.
In addition, five fires were recorded in Ulan-Ude itself. The Burvod neighborhood suffered the most.
"The authorities have announced the evacuation of people. The situation is complicated by hurricane-force winds, which are rapidly spreading the flames," the statement said.