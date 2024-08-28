A large-scale forest fire broke out near Feodosia: it was localized on the fourth day

In the temporarily occupied Crimea near Feodosia, a forest of 150 hectares was on fire. The fire was localized only after 4 days, and about 100 people were evacuated from the region. UNN reports this with reference to Krym.Realii.

A forest fire near annexed Feodosia has reportedly been extinguished for four days. The area of the fire is 150 hectares.

On August 28, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the fire was localized.

The day before, the department claimed to have "stabilized" the situation.

On August 25, it became known that dry vegetation was burning in the area of Mount Tepe-Oba between Feodosia and the village of Ordzhonikidze. The fire initially covered 15 hectares.

The Russian-controlled "head" of the occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov , said that due to the spread of the fire, it was decided to evacuate about 100 people from Ordzhonikidze.

