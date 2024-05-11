A large-scale fire broke out in the warehouse of the Institute of Mineral Resources near Moscow: what is known

Today, a fire broke out in the warehouse of the Institute of Mineral Resources in Naro-Fominsk, Moscow Region. The cause of the fire is unknown. The area of the fire is about 2,800 square meters, UNN reports with reference to the Russian media.

Details

Firefighters are working at the scene.

Recall

