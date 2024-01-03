A journalist from Kherson region filed a complaint against 1+1 TV channel because of the dubious issue of "Kvartal 95" about residents of occupied Skadovsk

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 30544 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105507 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133855 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133345 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173888 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170737 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279117 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178109 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167088 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148766 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 43655 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101068 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100652 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102588 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 59453 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 30544 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279117 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247217 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232396 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257789 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 23955 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133855 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105171 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105216 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121418 views
A journalist from Kherson region filed a complaint against 1+1 TV channel because of the dubious issue of "Kvartal 95" about residents of occupied Skadovsk

A journalist from Kherson region filed a complaint against 1+1 TV channel because of the dubious issue of "Kvartal 95" about residents of occupied Skadovsk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30802 views

Yevheniia Virlych filed a complaint against the New Year's parody of Kvartal 95 on the 1+1 TV channel about the language problems of a girl from Skadovsk.

Yevhenia Virlych, editor-in-chief of the Kherson online edition, filed a complaint against the 1+1 TV channel with the Commission on Journalistic Ethics over the issue of Kvartal 95 about Skadovsk, UNN reports citing Watermelon.City.

On December 31, 2023, the 1+1 TV channel aired a New Year's edition of the Kvartal 95 studio, which contained a parody number that, in my opinion and the opinion of many other Ukrainians, contained direct and outright discrimination against residents of southern and eastern Ukraine on the basis of language, as well as discrimination against women .

- reads the text of the complaint.

Details

The complaint concerns the New Year's issue of Kvartal 95, which contained a story about a girl from Skadovsk who was forced to move to Zakarpattia and is having difficulty learning Ukrainian. "Introducing herself, she told the interlocutor that she was from Skadovsk. In her performance, the phrase sounded like "siskadovska". And this is only the beginning of a series of humiliating and unfunny formulations that offend both residents of Skadovsk and women in general," Yevhenia Virlych wrote.

In its turn, 1+1 channel apologized and said that the outrageous issue would not be published on 1+1 media's YouTube channels. Also, the full episode of the New Year's Quarter will be re-edited and published without the video about the girl from Skadovsk.

"We understand the public outrage and apologize to the audience affected by this issue. The creative team that created this issue did not want to offend the feelings of Ukrainians in any way," the 1+1 press service said in a comment to Detector Media. 

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

Society

