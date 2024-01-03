A journalist from Kherson region filed a complaint against 1+1 TV channel because of the dubious issue of "Kvartal 95" about residents of occupied Skadovsk

Yevhenia Virlych, editor-in-chief of the Kherson online edition, filed a complaint against the 1+1 TV channel with the Commission on Journalistic Ethics over the issue of Kvartal 95 about Skadovsk, UNN reports citing Watermelon.City.

On December 31, 2023, the 1+1 TV channel aired a New Year's edition of the Kvartal 95 studio, which contained a parody number that, in my opinion and the opinion of many other Ukrainians, contained direct and outright discrimination against residents of southern and eastern Ukraine on the basis of language, as well as discrimination against women . - reads the text of the complaint.

Details

The complaint concerns the New Year's issue of Kvartal 95, which contained a story about a girl from Skadovsk who was forced to move to Zakarpattia and is having difficulty learning Ukrainian. "Introducing herself, she told the interlocutor that she was from Skadovsk. In her performance, the phrase sounded like "siskadovska". And this is only the beginning of a series of humiliating and unfunny formulations that offend both residents of Skadovsk and women in general," Yevhenia Virlych wrote.

In its turn, 1+1 channel apologized and said that the outrageous issue would not be published on 1+1 media's YouTube channels. Also, the full episode of the New Year's Quarter will be re-edited and published without the video about the girl from Skadovsk.

"We understand the public outrage and apologize to the audience affected by this issue. The creative team that created this issue did not want to offend the feelings of Ukrainians in any way," the 1+1 press service said in a comment to Detector Media.