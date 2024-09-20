A joint meeting of the Government of Ukraine and the Board of the European Commission will be held in Kyiv: what Shmyhal and von der Leyen agreed on at the meeting

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The parties agreed to hold a joint meeting of the Government of Ukraine and the Board of the European Commission in Kyiv, and discussed increasing the financial offer for Ukraine, steps in the energy sector, etc. Shmyhal wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

"I was pleased to meet with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv. I congratulated her on her re-election and thanked her for her incredible support," Shmyhal wrote.

Shmyhal spoke about the results and proposals of the meeting:

have agreed to hold a joint meeting of the Ukrainian government and the European Commission Board in Kyiv at the end of this year or early next year;

Ukraine plans to receive EUR 16 billion under the Ukraine Facility program;

It is proposed to increase the financial offer to Ukraine from 200 to 400 billion euros and introduce a separate budget program;

Ukraine expects to use the funds from the EPF to compensate EU member states for the purchase of arms from Ukrainian manufacturers without restrictions or delays.

The parties also discussed the European Commission's plan, which provides for 10 concrete steps of solidarity with Ukraine in the energy sector, including the supply of backup power supplies, decentralized generation units, and increased opportunities to import electricity from the EU.

Today it was reportedthat Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv to discuss details of accelerating the transfer of $50 billion in frozen Russian assets.