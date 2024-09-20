A joint meeting of the Government of Ukraine and the Board of the European Commission will be held in Kyiv: what Shmyhal and von der Leyen agreed on at the meeting

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 103788 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109649 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177217 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177217 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143090 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146277 views
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146277 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140183 views
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140183 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187174 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187174 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112172 views
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112172 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177169 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104799 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM • 79303 views

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 79303 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance
February 28, 07:11 PM • 37759 views

The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 37759 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 86168 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat
February 28, 07:40 PM • 55717 views

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 55717 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 46989 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177217 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 177217 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187174 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187174 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177169 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204416 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 193205 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193205 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 144675 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144675 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144387 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148896 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 140163 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140163 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156870 views
A joint meeting of the Government of Ukraine and the Board of the European Commission will be held in Kyiv: what Shmyhal and von der Leyen agreed on at the meeting

A joint meeting of the Government of Ukraine and the Board of the European Commission will be held in Kyiv: what Shmyhal and von der Leyen agreed on at the meeting

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16534 views

The Prime Minister of Ukraine and the President of the European Commission discussed increasing financial assistance to EUR 400 billion. The parties plan to hold a joint meeting of the Ukrainian government and the European Commission Board in Kyiv.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The parties agreed to hold a joint meeting of the Government of Ukraine and the Board of the European Commission in Kyiv, and discussed increasing the financial offer for Ukraine, steps in the energy sector, etc. Shmyhal wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

"I was pleased to meet with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv. I congratulated her on her re-election and thanked her for her incredible support," Shmyhal wrote.

Shmyhal spoke about the results and proposals of the meeting:

have agreed to hold a joint meeting of the Ukrainian government and the European Commission Board in Kyiv at the end of this year or early next year;

Ukraine plans to receive EUR 16 billion under the Ukraine Facility program;

It is proposed to increase the financial offer to Ukraine from 200 to 400 billion euros and introduce a separate budget program;

Ukraine expects to use the funds from the EPF to compensate EU member states for the purchase of arms from Ukrainian manufacturers without restrictions or delays.

The parties also discussed the European Commission's plan, which provides for 10 concrete steps of solidarity with Ukraine in the energy sector, including the supply of backup power supplies, decentralized generation units, and increased opportunities to import electricity from the EU.

Recall

Today it was reportedthat Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv to discuss details of accelerating the transfer of $50 billion in frozen Russian assets.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
kyivKyiv

