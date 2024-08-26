A house and non-residential buildings were damaged: Russia reports a UAV attack in Volgograd region

After the fall of drone debris, there is damage in the Volgograd region of Russia. This was stated by the local governor, according to rosSIA and UNN .

Details

Russian air defense “shot down two Ukrainian drones” in the Yelansky district of Volgograd region, said Andrey Bocharov, the governor of the region.

At the same time, it is reported that after the drone debris fell, “a residential building and two non-residential buildings were damaged.” According to the information announced by the authorities, there were no casualties or injuries.

