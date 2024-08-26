In Saratov and Engels, Russia, drone debris fell on residential buildings

In Saratov and Engels in Russia, the wreckage of downed drones fell on residential buildings in the regional center. This was stated by the Governor of the Saratov region Roman Busargin. There are no reports of injuries or damage, UNN reports.

Details

“In the morning, air defense systems eliminated a UAV. There are reports of debris hitting residential buildings in Saratov and Engels. All emergency services are working in an enhanced mode,” Mr. Busargin wrote on Telegram.

At the same time, local residents report that drones were hit in Saratov. UAVs crashed into houses, damaging the facades of high-rise buildings. Air defense is in operation. More than four loud noises were heard over the region.

The Saratov region has been repeatedly attacked by UAVs since the beginning of Russia's military operation. The last reported drone strike over the region was in late July.

