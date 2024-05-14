ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
A freight train derails near Volgograd after "unauthorized persons' interference"

A freight train derails near Volgograd after "unauthorized persons' interference"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42668 views

A freight train derailed near Volgograd due to unauthorized interference, causing a delay in passenger train traffic.

In the Volgograd region of Russia, the cars of a freight train derailed at night. The reason was called "interference by unauthorized persons". This was reported by the Volga Railroad of the Russian Federation, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

The incident reportedly occurred near the Kotluban station of the Volga Railroad. Train traffic was suspended, which is why passenger trains are expected to be delayed. Later, traffic was reopened on one track in reverse. Two trains are running with delays - one from Volgograd to St. Petersburg and the other in the opposite direction.

Recovery trains from Maxim Gorky and Arched stations were sent to the site. An operational headquarters is operating at the Volga Railway.

Addendum Addendum

The Russian Emergencies Ministry's Volgograd Region said that the derailment caused a diesel fuel car and a lumber car to catch fire. The fire was extinguished at 3:38 a.m., and no one was injured.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

