A freight train derails near Volgograd after "unauthorized persons' interference"

In the Volgograd region of Russia, the cars of a freight train derailed at night. The reason was called "interference by unauthorized persons". This was reported by the Volga Railroad of the Russian Federation, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

The incident reportedly occurred near the Kotluban station of the Volga Railroad. Train traffic was suspended, which is why passenger trains are expected to be delayed. Later, traffic was reopened on one track in reverse. Two trains are running with delays - one from Volgograd to St. Petersburg and the other in the opposite direction.

Recovery trains from Maxim Gorky and Arched stations were sent to the site. An operational headquarters is operating at the Volga Railway.

Addendum Addendum

The Russian Emergencies Ministry's Volgograd Region said that the derailment caused a diesel fuel car and a lumber car to catch fire. The fire was extinguished at 3:38 a.m., and no one was injured.

