Fire was reported in the area of the Ryazan SDPP in Russia: what is known

A fire was reported in the vicinity of the Ryazan State District Power Plant in Russia. A local publication, citing a source, wrote that "a violation of the technological process caused the appearance of steam in the vicinity of the Ryazan State Power Plant," and there was allegedly no fire at the enterprise, as well as no explosions, UNN writes.

Details

Smoke was spotted near the Ryazan power plant, as reported by the Telegram channel Typical Ryazan. The fire was spotted on Tuesday, August 27. According to eyewitnesses, they first heard a "pop".

"A violation of the technological process caused the appearance of steam in the area of the Ryazan power plant," the local edition of RZN.info writes, citing a source in the security forces.

"According to him, there was no fire at the plant. After the repair, one of the power units failed to start up, so steam was released," the newspaper said.

"There were no explosions, no casualties and no damage. The company is operating in normal mode," the source said.

At the same time, the Russian telegram channel Baza also denied the information about the fire at the solar power plant in the Ryazan region of Russia, stating that "according to Baza, it is a fake" but citing a completely different reason for the incident, also with reference to a source: "According to the sources, the video published online was filmed yesterday when dry grass was burning near the DRES. The smoke was filmed against the backdrop of the station.

"Our correspondents are reporting a different version from the official one," noted, while Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, wrote on Telegram.

