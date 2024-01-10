A fire breaks out in Kyiv's Berezniaky neighborhood: a car wash is on fire, and traffic is hampered
Kyiv • UNN
A fire at a Kyiv car wash has caused traffic disruptions, and emergency services are responding.
On Wednesday, January 10, a fire broke out at a car wash in the Bereznyaki district of Kyiv. Kyiv patrol police are regulating traffic at the scene. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Kyiv Patrol Police.
Details
For the attention of road users. Due to a fire at a car wash on Berezniakivska Street, traffic is hampered. Patrol policemen are at the scene to regulate traffic. Please take this information into account when planning your trip
Kyivpastrans reported traffic delays due to the incident
Buses #44 and #49 on Berezniakivska Street are delayed due to a fire, and the State Emergency Service has been called to the scene
Recall
In Kyiv, traffic on Obolonska Street was blocked due to a water supply accident, road workers and Kyivvodokanal specialists were working at the scene.