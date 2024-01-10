A fire breaks out in Kyiv's Berezniaky neighborhood: a car wash is on fire, and traffic is hampered

On Wednesday, January 10, a fire broke out at a car wash in the Bereznyaki district of Kyiv. Kyiv patrol police are regulating traffic at the scene. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Kyiv Patrol Police.

Details

For the attention of road users. Due to a fire at a car wash on Berezniakivska Street, traffic is hampered. Patrol policemen are at the scene to regulate traffic. Please take this information into account when planning your trip - the statement reads.

Kyivpastrans reported traffic delays due to the incident

Buses #44 and #49 on Berezniakivska Street are delayed due to a fire, and the State Emergency Service has been called to the scene - the agency informs.

Recall

In Kyiv, traffic on Obolonska Street was blocked due to a water supply accident, road workers and Kyivvodokanal specialists were working at the scene.