Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

“A child should feel free.” Lisovyi supports abolition of uniforms in schools

“A child should feel free.” Lisovyi supports abolition of uniforms in schools

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16495 views

Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi is in favor of abolishing the dress code in schools, considering it a step towards a free society. He noted that free choice of clothing will make students more motivated and productive.

The abolition of dress codes in schools will make students more motivated, which in turn will increase their productivity. This was stated by Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi at the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, reports UNN with reference to "We are Ukraine".

Details 

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi supported the free choice of clothing for schoolchildren to attend school. 

Abolition of the dress code. These are values. What values are we fighting for? If it is freedom, then the child should feel free. The external framework is a set of values for another society, and we are building a free society of creative and highly productive people

- the head of the Ministry of Education is convinced. 

In his opinion, such a society cannot be formed if the school imposes frameworks and requirements, rather than "integrating self-regulators" into the child through "values and the educational process.

The minister noted that the state exam was also canceled for the subject "Defense of Ukraine.

We have even rebooted the "Defense of the Fatherland" program, and we do not make military uniforms mandatory. You are free to look the way you want - what matters is what you do

- Oxen Forest said. 

Context

The day before, education ombudsman Sergei Gorbachev saidthat parents complain that teachers and school administrators force students to wear school uniforms or a certain form of clothing such as "white top, black bottom.

According to him, requirements for the style, color or other attributes of school uniforms are unacceptable and illegal.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society

