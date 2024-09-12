“A child should feel free.” Lisovyi supports abolition of uniforms in schools

The abolition of dress codes in schools will make students more motivated, which in turn will increase their productivity. This was stated by Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi at the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, reports UNN with reference to "We are Ukraine".

Details

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi supported the free choice of clothing for schoolchildren to attend school.

Abolition of the dress code. These are values. What values are we fighting for? If it is freedom, then the child should feel free. The external framework is a set of values for another society, and we are building a free society of creative and highly productive people - the head of the Ministry of Education is convinced.

In his opinion, such a society cannot be formed if the school imposes frameworks and requirements, rather than "integrating self-regulators" into the child through "values and the educational process.

The minister noted that the state exam was also canceled for the subject "Defense of Ukraine.

We have even rebooted the "Defense of the Fatherland" program, and we do not make military uniforms mandatory. You are free to look the way you want - what matters is what you do - Oxen Forest said.

Context

The day before, education ombudsman Sergei Gorbachev saidthat parents complain that teachers and school administrators force students to wear school uniforms or a certain form of clothing such as "white top, black bottom.

According to him, requirements for the style, color or other attributes of school uniforms are unacceptable and illegal.