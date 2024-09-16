A 19-year-old boy died under the wheels of a train near Kyiv

Near Kyiv, a boy died under the wheels of a train - he was crossing the tracks on a prohibited signal, UNN reports, citing the police of Kyiv region.

Details

The incident occurred on September 16, around 17:20, at a railway crossing in the town of Vyshneve.

Police officers of the Bucha District Police Department have preliminarily established that the deceased, a 19-year-old citizen, was crossing a railway crossing at a prohibited traffic signal.

The local resident died on the spot from his injuries.