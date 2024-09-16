A 19-year-old boy died under the wheels of a train near Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
In the town of Vyshneve near Kyiv, a 19-year-old man died crossing the railroad tracks at a prohibited traffic signal. The tragedy occurred on September 16 at about 5:20 p.m. at a railroad crossing.
Near Kyiv, a boy died under the wheels of a train - he was crossing the tracks on a prohibited signal, UNN reports, citing the police of Kyiv region.
Details
The incident occurred on September 16, around 17:20, at a railway crossing in the town of Vyshneve.
Police officers of the Bucha District Police Department have preliminarily established that the deceased, a 19-year-old citizen, was crossing a railway crossing at a prohibited traffic signal.
The local resident died on the spot from his injuries.