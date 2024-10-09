81-year-old woman suffered from a hostile strike by a Ukrainian military aircraft in Kharkiv

An 81-year-old woman was injured in Kharkiv as a result of a Russian strike with a KAB, she sustained light injuries with glass. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports .

An 81-year-old woman was injured. She received light injuries with glass. She was not hospitalized. - Syniehubov wrote.

Earlier it was reported that in Kharkiv Russian troops struck an open area in the Shevchenkivskyi district with a guided aerial bomb.