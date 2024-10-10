8 "Shaheds" shot down over Dnipro region

Eight enemy Shahed drones were shot down over Dnipro region overnight and in the morning, the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

The defenders of the sky shot down 8 shaheeds over Dnipropetrovs'k region. 2 at night and 6 more in the morning - Lysak wrote.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 8 missiles and 62 attack drones, shooting down 41 enemy drones