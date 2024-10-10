8 "Shaheds" shot down over Dnipro region
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian defenders successfully destroyed eight enemy drones over the Dnipro region. Two drones were shot down at night and six more in the morning, demonstrating the effectiveness of air defense.
Eight enemy Shahed drones were shot down over Dnipro region overnight and in the morning, the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.
The defenders of the sky shot down 8 shaheeds over Dnipropetrovs'k region. 2 at night and 6 more in the morning
Russia attacked Ukraine with 8 missiles and 62 attack drones, shooting down 41 enemy drones10.10.24, 11:24 • 14783 views