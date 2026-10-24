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7 talismans for the home: which symbols, according to folk beliefs, attract prosperity and protect against troubles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1736 views

Folk talismans were associated with prosperity, protection, and harmony in the family. At the same time, there is no scientific evidence of their protective effect.

7 talismans for the home: which symbols, according to folk beliefs, attract prosperity and protect against troubles

In folk traditions, various objects were attributed special significance: financial prosperity, protection from the evil eye, love, and harmony in the family. Such items were kept at home, placed near the entrance, or carried with them. More about which protective charms are mentioned in folk beliefs and what they symbolize will be told by UNN.

Salt

Many Ukrainian folk customs are associated with salt. For example, bread and salt have traditionally been used as a sign of hospitality and respect for guests, as well as a wish for abundance and well-being. At the same time, spilled salt was considered a harbinger of a quarrel in some beliefs—hence the custom of symbolically throwing a pinch of spilled salt over the left shoulder to supposedly ward off troubles. Such omens were passed down from generation to generation and remain part of folk culture. If salt is used as a symbolic protective charm in a modern home, it can be poured into a small sealed container or placed in a dry cloth bag and positioned near the entrance. It should not be scattered under the baseboard or left on surfaces where moisture accumulates, as salt absorbs moisture from the air and may contribute to damage to some materials.

Bread and salt

Bread and salt traditionally symbolize hospitality, abundance, and peace. They are used as a sign of respect for guests and a wish for prosperity. In particular, bread and salt may be given as a housewarming gift or brought when visiting someone. In folk beliefs, these products were associated with the family’s well-being and the wish that there would be no shortage or quarrels in the home. This symbol serves as a reminder of the value of hospitality, mutual support, and family harmony.

Coin

A coin was considered a symbol of wealth, abundance, and a thrifty attitude toward money. According to folk beliefs, it was kept in the home to attract financial prosperity and avoid poverty. In some customs, a kopek was placed under the threshold, doormat, or pillow. In this way, people symbolically expressed the wish that money would never run out in the family and that their work would bring worthy results.

Mirror

The mirror was attributed symbolic significance associated with purity, truth, and harmony. According to folk beliefs, it could reflect everything bad and help preserve a positive atmosphere in the home. At the same time, a broken mirror was given special significance in various beliefs, so people were advised to handle it carefully. People considered the mirror a special object that connected a person’s inner world with the space around them, so they tried to place it in a way that would not disturb the residents’ peace. In some traditions, they avoided placing it opposite the front door, fearing that it would supposedly reflect away the prosperity entering the home. Such beliefs were passed down from generation to generation and became part of the folk symbolism associated with arranging the home.

Horseshoe

The horseshoe is one of the well-known symbols associated with happiness, success, and protection of the home. According to folk beliefs, it was meant to ward off negativity and attract positive changes.

Usually, the horseshoe was placed above the front door or near a window. In different customs, it could be hung with the ends pointing upward or downward. Regardless of how it was positioned, the horseshoe remains a symbolic wish for prosperity and well-being for the residents of the home.

Bay leaf

In folk beliefs, the bay leaf symbolizes victory, success, prosperity, and the fulfillment of wishes. It could be kept at home in a secluded place, associated with the desire for positive changes and financial stability. It was believed that the bay leaf helped attract good luck, contributed to achieving set goals, and symbolically protected the family from troubles. It was also perceived as a sign of strength and confidence, reminding people of the importance of perseverance on the path toward what they desire.

Protective doll

A protective doll is a symbol of family traditions, cultural heritage, and the connection between generations. In folk beliefs, it was associated with protecting the home from evil, preserving family harmony, and passing knowledge and experience from ancestors to descendants. Such an item had not only decorative significance but also served as a reminder of the importance of family and a respectful attitude toward one’s roots. A protective doll can be made by hand or purchased at a fair. Creating it oneself gives it personal significance, as a person invests their own time and effort in the item. A finished doll is usually placed in a prominent spot in the home, such as on a shelf or in a home corner, where it becomes part of the interior.

Red Thread

In folk and modern symbolic practices, a red thread is associated with love, passion, and life energy. It may be worn on the wrist, neck, or waist, and may also be placed near a bed or on a door. According to popular beliefs, this symbol is meant to support romantic relationships and serve as a reminder of the importance of closeness between people. The meaning of the red thread depends on the tradition and beliefs of the person who uses it.

Do Protective Charms Really Protect the Home?

Folk protective charms may have personal significance, help maintain family traditions, and create a sense of connection with cultural heritage. However, there is no basis for claiming that salt, a coin, a horseshoe, or other symbolic objects reliably protect against the evil eye, envy, or financial difficulties.

Alla Kiosak

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