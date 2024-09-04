Russians targeted the historical part of Lviv, 7 architectural monuments damaged: consequences shown

As a result of a night attack by Russian troops in Lviv, 7 local architectural monuments were damaged, said Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv RMA, on Wednesday, UNN reports.

At least seven local architectural monuments were damaged in a night attack in Lviv. In particular, on Konovaltsia and Kokorudza streets. All the buildings are located in the UNESCO historic area and buffer zone. They are listed in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine - Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv RMA, wrote on Telegram.

In particular, he said, the regional Center for Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation was damaged as a result of the night attack in Lviv. "Its historic building was damaged. More than 70 windows were smashed. The shock wave blew away the frames. The ceiling fell in six rooms. Batteries were torn off. Computers and medical equipment were destroyed. It is a great blessing that the security guard and the Center's staff are alive and uninjured. I would like to remind you that the Center is located in the Villa of Josefa Franz, which dates back to 1893 and is an architectural monument of local importance," said the head of the RMA.

"A commission of representatives of the city and regional cultural heritage protection bodies will start working at the sites and drawing up inspection reports as soon as emergency services provide access," the official said.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, citing investigative data, as a result of a missile attack on Lviv by Russian military on the morning of September 4, residential buildings in the historic part of the city were damaged, as well as educational and medical institutions. "Currently, 7 people are known to have been killed, including children. 40 people were injured. The exact number of victims is being clarified. There may still be people under the rubble, search and rescue operations are underway," the Prosecutor General's Office reported in Telegram, showing the aftermath.

"Russia is a terrorist country. Every day we see that its main targets are civilians and civilian infrastructure. These are war crimes, massive and deliberate. We will not stop until all those who give and execute these criminal orders are brought to justice," emphasized Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

