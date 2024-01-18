56 high-rise buildings in Kherson left without heating due to occupants' shelling

One of the boiler houses in Kherson has been shut down due to the occupiers' shelling. According to Roman Mrochko, the head of Kherson MVA, 56 apartment buildings were left without heat, UNN reports .

Due to the shelling by the Russian occupation forces, the local boiler house was shut down and gas supply to the neighborhood was cut off. As of this hour, 56 apartment buildings are left without heating, and 8,800 apartments are without gas supply - Mrochko said and added that it was the Korabel district.

According to him, specialists from Khersongaz and Khersonoblenergo are currently studying the extent of the damage to determine the timeframe for restoration.