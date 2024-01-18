ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

56 high-rise buildings in Kherson left without heating due to occupants' shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

As a result of the occupiers' shelling, a boiler house in Kherson stopped working, leaving 56 apartment buildings without heat. Damage assessment and recovery planning are currently underway.

One of the boiler houses in Kherson has been shut down due to the occupiers' shelling. According to Roman Mrochko, the head of Kherson MVA, 56 apartment buildings were left without heat, UNN reports .

Due to the shelling by the Russian occupation forces, the local boiler house was shut down and gas supply to the neighborhood was cut off. As of this hour, 56 apartment buildings are left without heating, and 8,800 apartments are without gas supply 

- Mrochko said and added that it was the Korabel district.

According to him, specialists from Khersongaz and Khersonoblenergo are currently studying the extent of the damage to determine the timeframe for restoration.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

Contact us about advertising