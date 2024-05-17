Russians hit Kharkiv twice with with KABs: 5 injured are reported

According to preliminary reports, Russian troops fired twice with KABs, in particular in the Kholodnohirsk district of Kharkiv, wounding at least 5 civilians, Oleg Synehubov, the head of Kharkiv RMA, said, UNN writes.

The data is being updated.

