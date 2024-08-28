4.8 thousand children received vouchers for rehabilitation under the state program - Ministry of Social Policy

This year, 4.8 thousand children were able to receive vacation vouchers under the eOzdorovlennia program, with almost UAH 77 million allocated from the state budget, the amount of funds allocated per voucher increased by 12%, the Ministry of Social Policy reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

"Since the beginning of 2024, 1,924 Ukrainian families have received funds for the rehabilitation of 4,809 children under the eOzdorovlennia program. The total amount of funds allocated for this period for these needs is about UAH 76.8 million," the statement said.

As indicated, last year the amount per voucher was UAH 14,165, this year it is UAH 15,890.

In 2023, we launched the pilot project "eOzdorovlennia", which gave the most vulnerable Ukrainian families with children the opportunity to improve their child's health at public expense on the principle of "money follows the child".

Low-income families raising children with disabilities or large families can choose a health facility from among those that have joined the program. The state will provide funds for the child's rehabilitation and recreation on a special card, which can be used to pay only for the voucher.

It is indicated that children in need of special social attention and support also have another opportunity to improve their health at the expense of the state budget in the Artek children's center and other children's camps included in the state register.