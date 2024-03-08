$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 2502 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 12574 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 21619 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 163897 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 155792 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165123 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 214095 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247649 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153427 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371233 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

400+ Ukrainian developers joined the innovation community of the Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34660 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's community of innovators has united more than 400 domestic developers working on modern drones, communications and remote target verification.

400+ Ukrainian developers joined the innovation community of the Ministry of Defense

The Community of Innovators of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has gathered more than 400 domestic developers. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The community of innovators of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine already includes more than 400 domestic developers.

Within the framework of the projects, specialists are working on the creation of advanced drones, stable communication, and tools for remote target verification.

Community members have the opportunity to get:

- Mentoring support from leading industry experts.

- Feedback from the military, who are the end users of the developments.

- Cooperation and knowledge exchange with like-minded people in an innovative environment.

Recall

For those who wish to join this project, registration is available here: https://forms.gle/i1C6FhNTFGR4YRDo9

The Ministry of Defense creates a community of innovators for a 10:1 technological advantage over the enemy14.02.24, 03:25 • 33524 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
