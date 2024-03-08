400+ Ukrainian developers joined the innovation community of the Ministry of Defense
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's community of innovators has united more than 400 domestic developers working on modern drones, communications and remote target verification.
The Community of Innovators of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has gathered more than 400 domestic developers. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The community of innovators of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine already includes more than 400 domestic developers.
Within the framework of the projects, specialists are working on the creation of advanced drones, stable communication, and tools for remote target verification.
Community members have the opportunity to get:
- Mentoring support from leading industry experts.
- Feedback from the military, who are the end users of the developments.
- Cooperation and knowledge exchange with like-minded people in an innovative environment.
Recall
For those who wish to join this project, registration is available here: https://forms.gle/i1C6FhNTFGR4YRDo9
The Ministry of Defense creates a community of innovators for a 10:1 technological advantage over the enemy14.02.24, 03:25 • 33524 views