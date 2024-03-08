400+ Ukrainian developers joined the innovation community of the Ministry of Defense

The Community of Innovators of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has gathered more than 400 domestic developers. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Within the framework of the projects, specialists are working on the creation of advanced drones, stable communication, and tools for remote target verification.

Community members have the opportunity to get:

- Mentoring support from leading industry experts.

- Feedback from the military, who are the end users of the developments.

- Cooperation and knowledge exchange with like-minded people in an innovative environment.

Recall

For those who wish to join this project, registration is available here: https://forms.gle/i1C6FhNTFGR4YRDo9

