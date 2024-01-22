260 explosions: the enemy fired 35 times in Chernihiv region over a week

Chernihiv region suffered 35 shellings by Russian troops over the past week, resulting in 260 explosions, said Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, on Monday, UNN reports.

Over the week, the enemy fired 35 times at 17 border settlements in Chernihiv region. 260 explosions were recorded - Chaus wrote on Telegram.

According to him, residential buildings, outbuildings and power lines were damaged. "Fortunately, there were no casualties," he said.

Sumy region suffered 5 hostile attacks at night: 22 explosions recorded