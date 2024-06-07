1 enemy ship in the Black Sea-General Staff

There is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, the General Staff said on its Facebook page, reports UNN.

Details

There are 10 enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, 3 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 24 missiles.

There is 1 enemy ship in the Mediterranean Sea, which is the carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the passage through the Kerch Strait was carried out:

to the Black Sea – 6 vessels, of which 1 continued to move in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait;

to the Sea of Azov – 8 vessels, 2 of them were moving from the Bosphorus Strait.

