Zelensky thanks Poland for its readiness to start work on a security guarantee agreement

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Poland for its readiness to start work on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees. Zelensky said this during a joint press conference in Kyiv with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, UNN reports.

Today we discussed with the Prime Minister the possibilities of joint future arms production. The second is security guarantees. We discussed Poland's accession to the G7 declaration. I am grateful for the willingness to start working on a bilateral agreement between our countries. I am confident that the agreement can be very ambitious, exactly what our peoples need. I would also like to thank you for the joint work with Poland on the Peace Formula - Poland supports global efforts and participates in relevant meetings. This is important