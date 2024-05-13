Zelenskyy: Security agreement with Luxembourg is being prepared, the country has confirmed its participation in the Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had discussed with Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden, who confirmed his participation, his expectations from the Peace Summit in Switzerland, as well as the possibility of Luxembourg financing defense support for Ukraine, which should be recorded in a bilateral security agreement, UNN reports.

Details

"Had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden. [We discussed expectations from the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland. I am pleased that Luxembourg has confirmed its participation, as well as its readiness to work with countries under Russian information influence," Zelenskyy wrote in X.

According to him, "we also discussed the possibility of Luxembourg financing defense support for Ukraine." "We are preparing to fix it in the bilateral security agreement," the President said.

