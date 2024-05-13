Zelenskyy: Security agreement with Luxembourg is being prepared, the country has confirmed its participation in the Peace Summit

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87139 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108512 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151305 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155253 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251411 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174417 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165641 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148360 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226481 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37686 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35475 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69624 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37581 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63636 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251409 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226480 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212442 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238165 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224922 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87116 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63636 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69624 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113134 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114015 views
Zelenskyy: Security agreement with Luxembourg is being prepared, the country has confirmed its participation in the Peace Summit

Zelenskyy: Security agreement with Luxembourg is being prepared, the country has confirmed its participation in the Peace Summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25159 views

President Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of Luxembourg discussed expectations from the peace summit in Switzerland, Luxembourg's readiness to counter Russian disinformation, and the possibility of Luxembourg financing defense support for Ukraine through a bilateral security agreement.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had discussed with Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden, who confirmed his participation, his expectations from the Peace Summit in Switzerland, as well as the possibility of Luxembourg financing defense support for Ukraine, which should be recorded in a bilateral security agreement, UNN reports.

Details

"Had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden. [We discussed expectations from the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland. I am pleased that Luxembourg has confirmed its participation, as well as its readiness to work with countries under Russian information influence," Zelenskyy wrote in X.

According to him, "we also discussed the possibility of Luxembourg financing defense support for Ukraine." "We are preparing to fix it in the bilateral security agreement," the President said.

Estonia and Luxembourg announce new financial assistance for IT coalition to support Ukraine - Ministry of Defense08.04.24, 17:03 • 21750 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
luc-friedenLuc Frieden
switzerlandSwitzerland
liuksemburhLuxembourg
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising