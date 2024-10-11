Zelenskyy: Europe and the free world should gain greater economic strength through our cooperation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that one of the points of the Victory Plan is the economic component, which concerns opportunities in Ukraine and critical resources that should definitely not be under Russian control. Zelensky said this during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister George Meloni, UNN reports.

Today we have paid special attention to the economic point of our Victory Plan. It concerns the special economic opportunities in Ukraine and the critical resources that should definitely not fall under Russian control. Indeed, Europe and the free world should gain greater economic strength through our cooperation, - Zelensky said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan to the head of the Italian Council of Ministers Giorgi Meloni. The President said he had productively discussed all aspects of the plan with Meloni.