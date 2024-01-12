Zelenskyy called on the President of Switzerland to discuss the organization of a meeting in Davos on the Peace Formula

In a telephone conversation with Swiss President Viola Amherd, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed preparations for a meeting of national security advisers on the Peace Formula for Ukraine to be held in Davos on January 14, UNN reports.

Details

The Head of State congratulated Amherd on her election and the beginning of the presidential term.

Zelenskyy noted the growing dynamics of the bilateral dialogue between Ukraine and Switzerland.

I am pleased that the dialogue between Ukraine and Switzerland is becoming more and more dynamic. I thanked Switzerland for its unwavering support of our state sovereignty and territorial integrity - Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

The President expressed gratitude to Switzerland for supporting the Ukrainian Peace Formula and organizing the next meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers in Davos on January 14.

In this context, they discussed preparations for the meeting of advisors on the Peace Formula for Ukraine in Davos. Finally, they coordinated a plan of bilateral events in the near future - Zelenskyy said.

On January 14, delegations from all over the world will discuss the Ukrainian formula for peace in Davos: more than 120 countries are invited