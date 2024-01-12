On January 14, delegations from all over the world will discuss the Ukrainian formula for peace in Davos: more than 120 countries are invited

On January 14, Davos will host the fourth meeting of advisers to the heads of state to discuss the Ukrainian peace formula. This was reported by the Swiss Foreign Ministry, UNN reported.

By hosting this conference, Switzerland is contributing to the debate for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine the statement said.

Details

Switzerland regularly hosts or mediates discussions and meetings. With this in mind, Ukraine has asked Switzerland to host the next conference. Switzerland continues to work on shaping Ukraine's future prospects.

Switzerland will be represented by Federal Counselor Ignazio Cassis, who will open the conference. The main discussions are held at the level of national security advisors. The Swiss delegation is headed by Ambassador Gabriel Lüchinger, Head of the International Security Division of the FDFA.

About 120 countries have been invited to the conference at the level of national security advisors. The final list of participants will be determined shortly before the conference.

At Davos next week, the US wants to hear a clear war plan from Zelenskiy - Bloomberg