Zelensky says work has begun on organizing Global Peace Summit

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 28559 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 51695 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 38018 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 41914 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 113213 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117242 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149630 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142752 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179175 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172804 views

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 72149 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 83073 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103236 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 73520 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 49946 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 51703 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 113214 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 290175 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 256983 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 241968 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 28569 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103236 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 149630 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 110083 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109882 views
Zelensky says work has begun on organizing Global Peace Summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25756 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the start of preparations for the first Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland. More than 80 countries and international institutions are expected to participate.

Work has already begun on the organization of the Global Peace Summit. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to a UNN correspondent .

In Switzerland, we made a key political contribution to the possibility of ending the war. It was the most representative meeting of national security advisors on the implementation of the Peace Formula. More than 80 countries and international institutions were represented. Yesterday, I had very productive talks with the President of Switzerland to discuss the possibility of holding a summit at the level of leaders in Switzerland - the first Global Peace Summit. Today, our teams have already started working on the organization of such a summit. Not the Third World War, but the Global Peace Summit

- Zelensky said.

He invited "every leader and every country that respects peace and international law to join us.

Together we can answer any important questions. And these will be the best answers. Peace must be the answer

- Zelensky said.

AddendumAddendum

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak reportedthat Ukraine and Switzerland are preparing to host a Global Peace Summit at the level of leaders.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

