Zelensky says work has begun on organizing Global Peace Summit

Work has already begun on the organization of the Global Peace Summit. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to a UNN correspondent .

In Switzerland, we made a key political contribution to the possibility of ending the war. It was the most representative meeting of national security advisors on the implementation of the Peace Formula. More than 80 countries and international institutions were represented. Yesterday, I had very productive talks with the President of Switzerland to discuss the possibility of holding a summit at the level of leaders in Switzerland - the first Global Peace Summit. Today, our teams have already started working on the organization of such a summit. Not the Third World War, but the Global Peace Summit - Zelensky said.

He invited "every leader and every country that respects peace and international law to join us.

Together we can answer any important questions. And these will be the best answers. Peace must be the answer - Zelensky said.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak reportedthat Ukraine and Switzerland are preparing to host a Global Peace Summit at the level of leaders.