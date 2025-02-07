The Center for Strategic Communications explains that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Kyiv is not interested in prolonging the war, but that Ukraine and its partners should form a common vision of ending the war.

Zelensky's “ban on negotiations with Moscow” is a manipulation.

Transmits to UNN with reference to Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

Details

Statements about Zelenskyy's ban on negotiations with Moscow are false.

The Center for Strategic Communications explains:

On February 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he was ready to sit down at the negotiating table. The President emphasized that Kyiv is ready for talks as soon as Ukraine and its partners form a common vision of ending the war.

Kyiv is not interested in dragging out the war, but, as the department within the Ministry of Information Policy of Ukraine notes, it is not interested in prolonging it:

Moscow is looking for excuses to evade the transition to honest diplomacy.

The narrative that Zelenskyy has allegedly banned negotiations is a product of Russian propaganda.

The NSDC decision of October 2022 only blocked the possibility of shadow agreements with the aggressor. The President of Ukraine has the constitutional right to negotiate and represent the interests of the state.

