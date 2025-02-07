ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 20818 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 65027 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102497 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105876 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123626 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102317 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129617 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103544 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113304 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116911 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106482 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102976 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 90874 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112194 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106624 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 20818 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123627 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129618 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162562 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152669 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 5633 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106625 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112195 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138501 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140278 views
Zelensky did not ban negotiations with Russia: exposing Russian propaganda

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22166 views

The Center for Strategic Communications refutes the fake about the ban on negotiations with Russia. Zelenskyy reaffirms readiness for dialogue after forming a common vision of ending the war with partners.

The Center for Strategic Communications explains that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Kyiv is not interested in prolonging the war, but that Ukraine and its partners should form a common vision of ending the war.

Zelensky's “ban on negotiations with Moscow” is a manipulation.

Transmits to UNN with reference to Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security. 

Details

Statements about Zelenskyy's ban on negotiations with Moscow are false.

 The Center for Strategic Communications explains:

On February 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he was ready to sit down at the negotiating table. The President emphasized that Kyiv is ready for talks as soon as Ukraine and its partners form a common vision of ending the war.

Kyiv is not interested in dragging out the war, but, as the department within the Ministry of Information Policy of Ukraine notes, it is not interested in prolonging it:

Moscow is looking for excuses to evade the transition to honest diplomacy.

The narrative that Zelenskyy has allegedly banned negotiations is a product of Russian propaganda.

The NSDC decision of October 2022 only blocked the possibility of shadow agreements with the aggressor. The President of Ukraine has the constitutional right to negotiate and represent the interests of the state.

Negotiations to end the war: changes in Kyiv and Moscow's positions after trump's statements06.02.25, 12:12 • 109250 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics

