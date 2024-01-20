Zaporizhzhia: occupants attack Gulyaypol, one wounded

The Russian army struck Gulyaypol in Zaporizhzhya. According to the head of Zaporizhzhya regional military administration Yuriy Malashko, civilian houses were damaged, there is a wounded person, UNN reports.

According to Malashko, "today at about 12:20 the enemy once again fired artillery at the long-suffering but indomitable Hulyaypol.

Civilian houses were destroyed and damaged again. A local resident was wounded by enemy shell fragments in his own yard. Police provided first aid and handed him over to military medics - wrote the head of the OBA.

Malashko added that rescuers are working at the sites of the attacks.