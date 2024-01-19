Yermak and Siyarto discussed preparations for the meeting scheduled for the end of January

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Presidential Office.

Details

The parties discussed preparations for the meeting to be held on January 29 in Uzhhorod. The Ukrainian side is expected to be represented by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and the Head of the Presidential Office.

"We are committed to an open dialog to discuss bilateral relations between our countries," said Andriy Yermak.

The Head of the President's Office also thanked Peter Szijjarto for Hungary's participation in the meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers on the implementation of the Peace Formula held in Davos.

Earlier, UNN reported that Kuleba and Yermak would meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Szijjarto in Uzhhorod to plan Zelenskiy's meeting with Orban.