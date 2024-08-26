Yaroslavl, Russia, reports an attempted UAV attack on the largest refinery in northern Russia

The governor of the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Evraev, said that a Ukrainian drone that tried to attack a refinery was allegedly destroyed on the approach to Yaroslavl today. UNN reports this with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to the governor of the Yaroslavl region, there is no damage and no injuries.

According to Yaroslavl journalists, after 6 a.m., when residents of the region heard the explosions, Moscow Avenue was blocked. As Astra writes , this suggests that the UAV was probably intended to attack Slavneft-Yanos, the largest oil refinery in northern Russia, located on this avenue.

Later today, an explosion occurred at another major Russian refinery, the Gazpromneft-Omsk refinery in Omsk.

A massive explosion occurs at an oil refinery in Omsk: two people are injured