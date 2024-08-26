A massive explosion occurs at an oil refinery in Omsk: two people are injured

An explosion has occurred at the Gazpromneft-Omsk refinery in Omsk. Currently, the AVT-11 unit, designed to separate oil into fractions and further process them, is on fire. This is reported by Russian media, UNN writes.

A massive explosion occurred at the Gazpromneft-Omsk refinery in Omsk, followed by a fire on the company's premises, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that this is one of the largest refineries in Russia. According to Russian media, two employees of the company were injured in the explosion and suffered burns.

Recall

A fourth fire broke out at the Kavkaz oil depot in Proletarsk, spreading to tanks in the western part. The fire has been going on since August 18 after an attack by Ukrainian drones.