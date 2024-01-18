Wreckage of a downed enemy UAV falls on a farm in Dnipropetrovs'k region, causing a fire

In the evening of January 17, in Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, the wreckage of a downed enemy drone fell on the territory of a farm, causing a fire. Also, late in the evening, the occupiers shelled Nikopol district with artillery. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

In Pavlohrad district, the wreckage of a downed UAV fell on the territory of a farm. A fire broke out there. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire. One building was destroyed. Roofs of two buildings were damaged. People are safe - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

In addition, he said, late in the evening, the aggressor fired artillery at the Myrivska community in the Nikopol region. No one was injured.

According to the updated information, 4 private houses were also damaged as a result of yesterday's hostile attacks on the area. One outbuilding was destroyed and two others were damaged.

Dnipropetrovs'k region withstood 12 UAV strikes and 4 artillery attacks