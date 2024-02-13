ukenru
Exclusive
The working group identified key priorities for ensuring gender equality and inclusion in Ukraine's recovery

The working group identified key priorities for ensuring gender equality and inclusion in Ukraine's recovery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113577 views

The first meeting of the Ukrainian working group "Platforms for Gender Mainstreaming and Inclusion in Recovery" was held. Participants discussed key goals and objectives for gender-responsive and inclusive recovery in Ukraine.

At the first meeting of the working group "Platforms for gender mainstreaming and inclusion in recovery", key priorities were identified. This was reported by the Service of the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On February 12, 2024, the inaugural meeting of the working group "Platforms for Gender Mainstreaming and Inclusion in Recovery" was held. The event was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna.

We have already done a lot of work in the area of gender equality. However, in times of daily struggle against the enemy, as well as post-war recovery and in the context of Ukraine's accession to the EU, we have many new tasks and priorities. Today it is important to coordinate and identify the main directions of our further joint work 

- noted Olga Stefanishyna.

The working group identified the following key priorities:

1.     Strengthening the effectiveness of coordination between government agencies, international organizations, funds and structures to ensure gender mainstreaming and inclusion in recovery.

2.     Preparation of legislative proposals to ensure gender equality and inclusion in the implementation of the recovery plan for Ukraine.

3.     Ensure gender equality and inclusion in recovery through statistical information collection and other measures.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyPolitics
olha-stefanishynaOlha Stefanishyna
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising