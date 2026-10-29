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Where to place a money tree to attract prosperity: folk beliefs and care tips

Kyiv • UNN

 • 612 views

The jade plant is recommended to be placed in the southeast, but the main conditions are light, moderate watering, and the absence of drafts. Folk beliefs have no evidence.

Where to place a money tree to attract prosperity: folk beliefs and care tips

The jade plant is often grown at home as a symbol of financial stability and prosperity. According to folk beliefs, the place chosen for this plant may have special significance. UNN explains more about where these beliefs originated, where it is best to place a money tree, and what conditions the plant requires.

Details

The money tree, also known as a jade plant, is easy to recognize by its fleshy, rounded leaves. Their shape resembles coins, which is why the plant has long been associated with the accumulation of wealth, stability, and financial growth. The jade plant gained particular popularity through the traditions of feng shui, in which certain areas of a home are associated with various spheres of life. Supporters of these beliefs consider that a properly placed plant can become a symbol of abundance and a reminder of financial goals.

The southeastern part of the home

According to popular feng shui recommendations, the money tree is most often advised to be placed in the southeastern part of a house or individual room. In Eastern practices, this direction is symbolically associated with wealth and prosperity.

To determine the appropriate area, you can use a compass to check where the southeast is located. After that, you should choose a place that corresponds not only to symbolic beliefs but also to the plant’s own needs. The jade plant is a succulent, so sufficient light and moderate watering are important for its healthy growth. If the southeastern part of the home is dark or a heating appliance is constantly operating nearby, it is better to find another place. The main principle is simple: beliefs may suggest a symbolic location, but the plant’s growing conditions should remain the priority.

Where else you can place a money tree

If the southeastern area is not suitable for growing a jade plant, there are other options mentioned in folk beliefs. For example, the living room, as this is a place where the family often gathers and guests are received. Therefore, popular recommendations on where to place a money tree associate this room with prosperity and harmony in the home.

The pot can be placed on a sturdy stand or a shelf near a window if there is enough light there.

You can also place the jade plant on a desk or in a home office.

In folk beliefs, the money tree here symbolizes professional development, new opportunities, and financial goals. The plant can become part of the workspace and a reminder of plans related to a career or one’s own business. However, it should be placed directly next to a computer or other devices only if there is enough space and light for the pot.

On the other hand, if the money tree is placed near the entrance, one widespread belief holds that it will symbolically help preserve the prosperity of the home. It is believed that in this way the plant seems to greet financial good fortune at the entrance to the house. However, a dark hallway or a drafty spot is not actually the best choice for a jade plant. If you want to place the pot near the entrance, it is better to find a well-lit area away from cold air and sudden temperature changes.

Where you should not place a jade plant

Folk beliefs advise against leaving a money tree among clutter or in untidy corners. Symbolically, disorder is associated with stagnation, which supposedly prevents prosperity. From a practical perspective, the plant also needs a place where it is convenient to care for it. Do not hide the pot in a cabinet, place it in a dark corner, or put it somewhere where it will constantly be knocked or brushed against.

Particular attention should be paid to the following conditions:

  1. Lack of light. In a place that is too dark, the plant may become elongated and lose its attractive appearance.
    1. Constantly wet soil. Excessive watering can cause the roots to rot.
      1. A hot radiator. Placing the plant directly next to a heat source can create unfavorable conditions for it.
        1. Drafts and sudden temperature changes. It is better to avoid places where the jade plant is constantly exposed to such changes.

          Therefore, when choosing a place for a money tree, you should consider not only folk beliefs but also the lighting, temperature, and the opportunity to regularly check the condition of the soil.

          Do coins under the pot and a red ribbon help?

          Some folk traditions involve additional symbolic rituals. For example, a coin is placed under the pot with a jade plant, and the trunk is decorated with a red ribbon, with such actions associated with wishes for financial stability and increased prosperity. Another common custom is to grow the plant oneself from a small cutting. Those who believe in omens consider that this symbolically connects the money tree with the head of the household. However, these rituals belong to the realm of folk beliefs and have no proven effect on one’s financial situation. If the plant’s owners like them, they can be regarded as a personal tradition, without neglecting ordinary care. It is also important to ensure that decorative ribbons do not constrict the trunk and that coins or other small objects do not pose a danger to children or pets.

          How to care for a money tree so that it remains healthy

          According to folk beliefs, a lush and well-cared-for jade plant symbolizes prosperity. Of course, the plant’s health does not determine one’s income level, but proper care will help it maintain an attractive appearance. A jade plant needs a bright location, while watering should be moderate. Before watering it again, allow the soil to dry out: succulents store moisture in their leaves and do not like constantly wet soil. It is also important to use a pot with drainage holes so that excess water can escape. The plant should be repotted when this is necessary given its condition and the size of its root system, rather than merely because of folk recommendations about frequently changing pots. If the leaves fall off, this does not necessarily mean financial difficulties. The cause may be watering mistakes, insufficient light, or other unfavorable conditions.

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          Alla Kiosak

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