Wet snow and rain and up to 8° below zero: weather forecast for tomorrow

Sleet and rain are expected in Ukraine tomorrow, with slush build-up in some places, except in the south, and the temperature throughout the day will range from 8 degrees below zero to 7 degrees above zero, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, sleet and rain are expected on January 25. In Ukraine, except for the south, there will be sleet in some places, ice on the roads, and in the eastern regions there will be ice in some places.

Southwest, westerly wind, 7-12 m/s, gusts of 15-20 m/s in the western, Vinnytsia, at night in some places and in the northern regions.

Temperatures throughout the day will range from 1° Celsius to 4° Celsius (3-8° Celsius at night in the eastern and southeastern regions, and 2-7° Celsius during the day in the far south of the country).

In the Carpathians, snow, blizzard, wind gusts of 19-24 m/s; temperature throughout the day 0-5° below zero.

Weather in the capital region

In the Kyiv region today there will be sleet and rain. Southwest, westerly wind, 7-12 m/s. Temperatures at night and during the day will be from 4° C to 1° C, in Kyiv at night around 0°, during the day 1-3° C.