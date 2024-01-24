Wet snow and rain and up to 8° below zero: weather forecast for tomorrow

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 12124 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 33087 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 27577 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 32546 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 111137 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116959 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148586 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142713 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179145 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172788 views

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 65071 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 75736 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101200 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 65309 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 40971 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 33096 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM • 111138 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 288947 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 255766 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 240757 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 12143 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101200 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148586 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109242 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109075 views
Wet snow and rain and up to 8° below zero: weather forecast for tomorrow

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28274 views

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, sleet, rain and slush build-up are expected in Ukraine on January 25, with temperatures ranging from -8°C to 7°C.

Sleet and rain are expected in Ukraine tomorrow, with slush build-up in some places, except in the south, and the temperature throughout the day will range from 8 degrees below zero to 7 degrees above zero, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, sleet and rain are expected on January 25. In Ukraine, except for the south, there will be sleet in some places, ice on the roads, and in the eastern regions there will be ice in some places.

Southwest, westerly wind, 7-12 m/s, gusts of 15-20 m/s in the western, Vinnytsia, at night in some places and in the northern regions.

Temperatures throughout the day will range from 1° Celsius to 4° Celsius (3-8° Celsius at night in the eastern and southeastern regions, and 2-7° Celsius during the day in the far south of the country).

In the Carpathians, snow, blizzard, wind gusts of 19-24 m/s; temperature throughout the day 0-5° below zero.

Weather in the capital region

In the Kyiv region today there will be sleet and rain. Southwest, westerly wind, 7-12 m/s. Temperatures at night and during the day will be from 4° C to 1° C, in Kyiv at night around 0°, during the day 1-3° C.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society

