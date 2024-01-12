Those abroad who are tired of Ukraine will have to take care of Muscovites when they come to occupy their own territories.

This was stated in an interview with Le Monde by the head of the GUR Kirill Budanov, reports UNN with reference to the GUR press service.

Details

Those abroad who think they are tired of Ukraine will have to take care of Muscovites when they come to occupy their own territories ," Budanov said.

According to him, Ukraine's economic sector needs support to guarantee the country's stability.

The war started 10 years ago, and the full-scale invasion has been going on since 2022. Fatigue manifests itself at both the individual and societal levels. I'm not criticizing, it's an understandable phenomenon. The main thing is to find solutions, and we found them in time - Budanov added.

Recall

Zelenskiy addressed men who left Ukraine illegally during the war, emphasizing their duty to either serve in the army or support the countryby paying taxes.