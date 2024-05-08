"They were just playing football": RMA tells about the condition of children wounded in the Russian attack

Three children aged 13-15 were seriously injured during a football game in Kharkiv as a result of a Russian attack, and doctors are fighting for their lives. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Terror against the civilian population of Kharkiv region continues. As a result of the attack on Kharkiv, all three children are in serious condition. The boys aged 13, 14, 15 were just playing football on a sports ground. Regional doctors are fighting for children's lives - Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the type of shell used by the occupiers is being established.

Earlier, the head of the RMA said that a total of 5 victims were known: in addition to the three children, a man of 55 and a woman of 80 were also injured.

Enemy strike in Kharkiv: five injured already