We have positive dynamics of defeating and destroying Russian targets by drones - Syrskyi
Kyiv • UNN
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported the successful use of attack drones against enemy targets in September. 147 servicemen of the BpAK units were honored for the successful destruction of the enemy and equipment.
“I held a traditional monthly meeting with the commanders of unmanned systems units in a closed video conference format. We summarized the interim results of our joint work. Heard a report from Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the formation of certain units, as well as the results of the use of drones in the areas of combat missions,” Syrskyi wrote.
He was also briefed by the heads of structural units of the Armed Forces and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the development of the capabilities of unmanned aerial systems.
“I have identified specific tasks to accelerate the development of this type of force, increase the number of UAV units, respond to new challenges from the enemy and introduce advanced technological developments on the battlefield,” Syrskyi said.
The Chief noted that the commanders of specific regiments and battalions shared their experience and made suggestions.
As of September, we have a positive trend in the defeat and destruction of enemy targets by attack drones. Therefore, 147 servicemen of the UAV units who successfully destroyed the enemy and its equipment were rewarded with insignia from the Commander-in-Chief. Thank you, our warriors, for your resilience and bravery. I am grateful to everyone who develops, manufactures and supplies drones to the army. Special thanks for training future UAV operators
