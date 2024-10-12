We have positive dynamics of defeating and destroying Russian targets by drones - Syrskyi

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 11172 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 16219 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 44790 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 145480 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 193852 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 120728 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 354224 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178229 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147785 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197003 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2.1m/s
49%
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 11172 views

We have positive dynamics of defeating and destroying Russian targets by drones - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20271 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported the successful use of attack drones against enemy targets in September. 147 servicemen of the BpAK units were honored for the successful destruction of the enemy and equipment.

We have positive dynamics of defeating and destroying Russian targets by drones - Syrskyi

In September, a positive trend in the defeat and destruction of enemy targets by attack drones was recorded. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN reports.

“I held a traditional monthly meeting with the commanders of unmanned systems units in a closed video conference format. We summarized the interim results of our joint work. Heard a report from Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the formation of certain units, as well as the results of the use of drones in the areas of combat missions,” Syrskyi wrote.

He was also briefed by the heads of structural units of the Armed Forces and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the development of the capabilities of unmanned aerial systems.

Zelenskyy: It is quite possible to make 1.5-2 million drones for the Armed Forces, but very little money27.08.24, 16:27 • 21597 views

“I have identified specific tasks to accelerate the development of this type of force, increase the number of UAV units, respond to new challenges from the enemy and introduce advanced technological developments on the battlefield,” Syrskyi said.

The Chief noted that the commanders of specific regiments and battalions shared their experience and made suggestions.

As of September, we have a positive trend in the defeat and destruction of enemy targets by attack drones. Therefore, 147 servicemen of the UAV units who successfully destroyed the enemy and its equipment were rewarded with insignia from the Commander-in-Chief. Thank you, our warriors, for your resilience and bravery. I am grateful to everyone who develops, manufactures and supplies drones to the army. Special thanks for training future UAV operators

- Syrsky wrote.

Umerov: in 2025 we will increase production of drones, long-range weapons and ballistic missiles02.10.24, 12:48 • 15730 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarTechnologies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
