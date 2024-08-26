Vydubychi and Slavutych stations are operating in shelter mode - KCSA
Kyiv • UNN
Due to the missile attack by Russia, Vydubychi and Slavutych stations are functioning as shelters due to the increased number of passengers. Train traffic on the green line is organized from Syrets to Zvirynetska and from Osokorky to Chervonyi Khutor.
Writes UNN with a reference to KCSA.
