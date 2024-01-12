Vidzisz PU trains Ukrainian defenders with the support of FAVBET

Recently, the Ukrainian iGaming company FAVBET started a partnership with the Public Union "Training Center "Vidsich", which deals with military training of citizens to participate in the defense against armed aggression, reports UNN.

Participants of the "Vidsich" program take part in regular training sessions and within a few weeks master personal safety of a soldier, the basics of the human body and particularly vulnerable places for damage, technical characteristics and features of different types of weapons, rules of handling weapons, practical use of firearms from different positions and in different conditions, hand-to-hand combat and self-defense, etc.

In addition to technical training, the team of the NGO "Vidzish" draws attention to and teaches important aspects of the psychology of human behavior in different conditions of life, tells how to cope with combat stress.

"Today, it is important that Ukrainians are trained as much as possible, both physically and mentally, and their level of professionalism must be perfectly honed. We conduct such training so that everyone understands how to act in different conditions and can defeat the enemy. Our activities are important for Ukraine and for the heroes who are defending Ukrainian lands. This was made possible primarily thanks to the company's support," said representatives of the OtSICH civil society organization.

The cooperation of FAVBET with the "Vidsich" NGO is another stage of the systematic work of the Favbet Group and the Favbet Foundation focused on improving the defense capabilities of Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 260 vehicles and 130 drones of various types have been transferred with the assistance of the charity foundation, and the total amount of assistance to the Armed Forces and other defense forces has amounted to more than UAH 210 million.